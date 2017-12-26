Barea, Mavs end another Raptors 6-game streak with 98-93 win

The Raptors (23-9) came into the game with the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference but shot under 40 per cent for the first time this season.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Toronto, and Ibaka added 12 points and 12 boards.

Barea scored the first six points and hit a capping 3-pointer on a 17-0 run that put the Mavericks in front 83-73 late in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: G/F C.J. Miles, a former Dallas high school player, hit a 3 in 10 minutes after missing three games because of a dental procedure. ... Coach Dwane Casey said C Lucas Nogueira was available after missing 11 games with a right calf injury, but he didn't play.

Mavericks: Nowitzki, in his 20th season, has at least 18 points in five of the past seven games after scoring that many just twice in his first 28 games. ... Barnes tied his career high with his sixth double-double. He did in Golden State's championship season of 2014-15.

DEFENSIVE FOCUS

DeRozan played 35 minutes to Matthews' 36. And wherever DeRozan went, Matthews followed. The results showed offensively for Dallas' defensive specialist. He was 2 of 9 from the field for five points. "He has an iron will to make it as hard as possible on these great players," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He expended so much energy defensively, his shooting was out of rhythm. That's going to happen."

UGLY QUARTER

The fourth quarter score was 16-13, Toronto. Both teams shot 26 per cent in the quarter (5 of 19 for the Raptors, 6 of 23 for the Mavericks). Barea (3 of 5) was the only player with more than one field goal. The teams were a combined 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

THE OTHER GERMAN

Kleber, also from Nowitzki's hometown of Wurzburg, Germany, matched Barnes for the team high with 13 points in the first half. It was capped by an alley-oop dunk when Yogi Ferrell grabbed a defensive rebound with 6 seconds left, raced the length of the court and tossed it to Kleber for the slam with a couple of seconds to spare.

GERMAN BLOCKADE

Kleber (four blocks) and Nowitzki (three) combined for seven blocks in the first half. It was already a season high for Nowitzki, and Kleber matched his season best early in the third quarter. The Mavericks had a season-high 11 blocks.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Second night of back-to-back at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Also on back-to-back at Indiana on Wednesday.

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press