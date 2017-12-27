Murray scores 22 as Nuggets beat Jazz 107-83

DENVER — Jamal Murray was given the job as Denver's starting point guard before the season began. He is proving to be a worthy choice.

Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic to beat the Utah Jazz 107-83 on Tuesday night.

Murray has scored 20 or more points 11 times this season and is averaging 17.7 points per game in December while running Denver's offence. He scored five straight points when the Jazz cut a 21-point lead to 14 after Jokic was ejected.

"Jamal's a confident player," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "He's not scared of the moment. He made some big plays and some athletic plays, and it was great to see."

Jokic had 13 points and seven rebounds before getting tossed in the fourth quarter. Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris scored 15 apiece to help Denver win its third in a row.

Despite the rout, Jokic got tangled up with Jonas Jerebko early in the fourth and was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

"We were running together and he started bumping into me," Jokic said. "First time, second time, third time, and I tried to swim over him and I hit him. If I'm going to hit the guy I'm not going to hit him (like that). I didn't do it on purpose. I was surprised I got ejected."

The Jazz cut it to 79-65 after Jokic left, but Murray converted a three-point play and Trey Lyles had a driving dunk to push the lead to 90-72 with 5:38 left.

Derrick Favours had 20 points, and Jerebko and Donovan Mitchell each scored 13 for the Jazz.

"They broke us. We weren't consistent," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "We didn't string together possessions where we had two, three, four, five, six possessions with stops. And when we did have a few possessions where we got stops, we weren't able to convert on the other end."