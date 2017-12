Kansas State Bowl History

Dec. 27, 2002 Holiday Bowl_Kansas St. 34, Arizona St. 27

Dec. 29, 2001 Insight.com Bowl_Syracuse 26, Kansas St. 3

Jan. 1, 2001 Cotton Bowl_Kansas St. 35, Tennessee 21

Dec. 29, 1999 Holiday Bowl_Kansas St. 24, Washington 20

Dec. 29, 1998 Alamo Bowl_Purdue 37, Kansas St. 34

Dec. 31, 1997 Fiesta Bowl_Kansas St. 35, Syracuse 18

Jan. 1, 1997 Cotton Bowl_Brigham Young 19, Kansas St. 15

Dec. 29, 1995 Holiday Bowl_Kansas St. 54, Colorado St. 21

Dec. 25, 1994 Aloha Bowl_Boston College 12, Kansas St. 7

Dec. 29, 1993 Copper Bowl_Kansas St. 52, Wyoming 17

Dec. 11, 1982 Independence Bowl_Wisconsin 14, Kansas St. 3

