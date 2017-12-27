Matching execs and coaches to teams a business of its own

The company puts together alignment sheets and an assortment of questionnaires and specs — some look as lengthy as a game plan — that reference the qualities the team or organization want, and the qualities the candidates bring. It doesn't hurt, Hughes says, that he has long-standing friendships and bonds with so many people in the sports business.

Cleveland's recent hiring of John Dorsey as general manager is a case in points, Hughes explains. The Browns began searching for someone much earlier in the season, and Hughes not only had a relationship with Dorsey, but recognized the skills Dorsey showed as GM in Kansas City — solid draft picks, salary cap management — were what Cleveland's owners sought most.

"He could manage a roster and a team's assets the most effectively," Hughes says.

Because Cleveland announced Dorsey's hiring shortly after firing Sashi Brown, questions arose about the team adhering to the Rooney Rule. But Hughes says the Browns spoke with many candidates throughout the season, including minorities. They somehow managed to do so very quietly.

Korn/Ferry also has three white papers authored by Hughes that concentrate on strategies for succeeding as a new team owner; how to become a successful general manager; and the challenges that new coaches and GMs face. Those papers were put together after Hughes spoke with many of his former clients and other industry leaders.

Hughes will not take on more than one client at a time in a specific sport because of the competitiveness of the hiring process. But the list of clients throughout the sports world indicates how busy he has been. He was involved in Shaka Smart going from VCU to coach basketball at Texas; John Wildhack leaving ESPN to become the athletic director at Syracuse; Patrick Ewing's hiring as coach at Georgetown; Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden landing with the Timberwolves as coach and GM, respectively; and three men landing commissionerships, Larry Scott with the Pac-12; Greg Sankey with the SEC, and Bob Bowlsby at the Big 12.

"We seek a quantitative way to define leadership traits and competency levels," Hughes says. "That can be different at all levels of sports. But one thing about sports: nothing is guaranteed."

