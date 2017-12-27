Point perfect as Canada blanks Slovakia 6-0

Potentially losing Bean and Clague would cause serious long-term problems for Canada at the tournament.

Hockey Canada has already finalized its roster, so it cannot add any additional skaters to the team, even for injuries. Also, Canada's blueprint for the world junior championship was to have a fast-skating team that could force turnovers and eventually exhaust its opponents. As two of Canada's smoothest skaters, Bean and Clague are a key part of that plan.

Fortunately for Canada, Bean returned to the ice near the midway point of the second, playing 2:21 in the period.

Kyrou showed off his slick stick-handling abilities on the power play, sliding the puck between a defender's legs, then snapping a shot past Hrenak for a 2-0 lead in 1:24 into the second. Kyrou leads the Ontario Hockey League in points, despite not playing for the Sarnia Sting in two weeks while he was at Canada's selection camp and playing in pre-tournament exhibitions.

Gadjovich made it 3-0 at the 5:43 mark of the second, taking a rebound off the pads of Hrenak and backhanding it past the outstretched goalie.

Raddysh added another power-play goal with 9:27 left in the second. He redirected a pass from Kyrou into Hrenak's pads, then flipped the rebound over the Slovak goalie.

Comtois made it 5-0, roofing a backhand over Hrenak's left. Minutes later, Gadjovich scored his second of the night by chipping the puck over Hrenak's exact same shoulder for the final score.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press