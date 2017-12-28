Comanche wins Sydney-Hobart, Wild Oats XI stripped of title

HOBART, Australia — Super maxi LDV Comanche was awarded line honours in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Thursday after its protest against Wild Oats XI was upheld over an incident early in the race.

Wild Oats XI was found to have breached race rules over a tacking move at the start on Tuesday in Sydney Harbour. The eight-time winner was penalized one hour after lengthy deliberations by a five-person international jury in Hobart.

Wild Oats XI had crossed the finish line in record-breaking time but was only 26 minutes and 34 seconds ahead of LDV Comanche.

Mark Richards, the skipper aboard Wild Oats XI, said he and the yacht's crew accepted the jury's findings and penalty.

"Not very often do you smash a Sydney to Hobart record and then get it taken away from you, but it's happened to us today," he said. "We're very disappointed but we have to cop it on the chin."

LDV Comanche skipper and owner Jim Cooney described the decision as "fair."

"It's always a bit of a shame it may happen in these circumstances," he said. "The jury decided very clearly that there was an infringement in the harbour that penalized us. When things come down to the wire so closely like that I think it's only fair and reasonable that the jury acted the way they did."

The jury canvassed several witnesses and reviewed television before making its decision.

The allegation lodged with the jury was that Wild Oats XI was on a port tack, and Comanche was on a starboard tack, putting them on a collision course at the start of the race.

It alleged that Wild Oats did not complete its tack from port to starboard, failing to keep clear of Comanche.