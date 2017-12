Goff, Gurley, Donald won't play in season finale for Rams

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald won't play for the Los Angeles Rams in their season finale against San Francisco.

Coach Sean McVay also said Wednesday that he'll rest left tackle Andrew Whitworth and centre John Sullivan against the 49ers on Sunday to prepare the NFC West champion Rams (11-4) for the playoffs.

Los Angeles has clinched a first-round home playoff game, but can't earn a top-two seed and a post-season bye.

McVay has said it's relatively unimportant to the Rams whether they finish with the third seed or the fourth seed. New Orleans (11-4) and Carolina (11-4) are tied atop the NFC South.