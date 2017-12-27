Sooners' Mayfield misses Disneyland trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Baker Mayfield skipped the trip to Disneyland with his Oklahoma teammates because he was not feeling well.

Coach Lincoln Riley said the Heisman Trophy winner was under the weather, but was at practice Wednesday. The coach did not elaborate as to whether Mayfield was limited at practice.

No. 2 Oklahoma faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The Sooners arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.