Arians calls Seattle's CenturyLink Arizona's 'home field'

"I think each game's different," Stanton said. "That's a different team that we're facing up there, and we're a different team now.

"Each year, especially when you get to this point in the season, they've got a lot left to play for. They're trying to win that final playoff spot, and so we know what we're going up against — a really good defence with a lot of really good football players that we need to be prepared for and try and find a way to score one more point at the end of the game."

That the game could eliminate the Seahawks is an added motivation for the Cardinals, in addition to trying to finish the season 8-8.

"I think it means a whole lot more to be playing them than somebody else, yes," Arians said.

To make the post-season, Seattle must beat Arizona and have Carolina win in Atlanta.

Stanton, though, downplayed the playoff implications.

"I don't think it changes our approach," he said. "That might motivate you a little bit more, but at the end of the day, we're professionals. We're paid to do a job, and we need to go out there and fulfil that.

"Now, the icing on the cake might be trying to spoil them and their chances to go to the playoffs, but at the end of the day, I don't think that's the biggest thing that we're playing for."

A victory would make Arians the winningest coach in Cardinals history with 50.

How much would that mean?

"It means we'd be 8-8, and that's about it," Arians said. "The rest of that stuff, I don't put much stock in. It's nice to be 8-8 because we're 7-8, but it isn't what we wanted when we started this journey this year."

The Cardinals have not had a winning record at any point during the past two seasons after winning the NFC West in 2015.

