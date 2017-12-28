Bulls rally for a 92-87 win over Knicks

New York's Jarrett Jack was fouled with 8.5 seconds left and had a chance to tie it, but converted just 1 of 2 free throws. Dunn was fouled with 7.8 seconds to go and made both for a 90-87 lead.

Following a timeout, Enes Kanter's 3-point attempt missed badly and bounced out of bounds. Holiday then iced the game with a pair of free throws.

The Bulls posted a 104-102 victory in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 9 at the United Center, with Dunn hitting a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left.

"There are gonna be games that are ugly, but it all comes down to stops," Dunn said. "We take pride in our defensive stops. I think we're very resilient."

OFF NIGHT

Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic was held to just four points. He averaged 18.5 points in the previous 10 games.

FRENCH CONNECTION

New York rookie Frank Ntilikina has had Thursday night's game at San Antonio circled since the schedule came out. It will be his first opportunity to meet countryman Tony Parker.

"He's the best French player in history, so it's going to be challenging to play against him," Ntilikina said.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Doug McDermott made his first start of the season and finished with three points in 37 minutes. F Lance Thomas had started 10 games with Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined with a stress injury of the lower left leg. ... C Joakim Noah was inactive for the second time in the last four games. The former Bull also was inactive for the Dec. 9 game.

Bulls: With his performance at Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dunn joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls player with at least 20 points, 12 assists, four steals and two blocks in a game. Only 18 players total have amassed that stat line in an NBA game. "It was good to see him bounce back after probably his toughest game of the season in Boston (on Saturday) where he was 1 for 12," Hoiberg said. "It didn't rattle him that he had a tough night in Boston."

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit San Antonio on Thursday night.

Bulls: Host Indiana on Friday night.

By John Jackson, The Associated Press