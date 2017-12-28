Rondo gets 25 assists as Pelicans beat Nets 128-113

Toronto entered the game as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, but lost its second game in as many nights and fell to 10-3 in December.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, NUGGETS 125, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 12 of Minnesota's 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39 in the Timberwolves' fifth straight victory.

Minnesota also got a big game from Andrew Wiggins, who made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Taj Gibson added 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Will Barton led Denver with 28 points, while Trey Lyles added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored 22 for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Butler scored Minnesota's first 11 points in overtime. Then, with the game tied at 125 and 50 seconds to go, he found Jamal Crawford for an 18-foot jump shot.

HAWKS 113, WIZARDS 99

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 and the Hawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Wizards were coming off their best win of the season, a high-energy 111-103 victory at Boston on Monday, but they have been unable to shake a reputation for playing down to the competition.

Marco Belinelli scored 19 points in 20 minutes for Atlanta, the NBA's worst team at 9-25.

Bradley Beal had 20 points for Washington (19-16), which was trying for its first three-game win streak since mid-November. Markieff Morris had 18 points and eight rebounds, and John Wall finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

CELTICS 102, HORNETS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and Al Horford had 20 points and 11 rebounds, powering the Celtics to the road win.

Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 18 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, helping Boston break open a tight game. The Celtics had dropped three of four, including a 111-103 loss to visiting Washington on Christmas Day.

Horford gave the Hornets fits all night, hitting 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who are in the midst of a freefall down the Eastern Conference standings. Charlotte has lost 13 of 17 ahead of a four-game West Coast trip beginning Friday night at Golden State.

BULLS 92, KNICKS 87

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Dunn scored 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and the surging Bulls rallied for the win.

Chicago trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but shut down New York down the stretch of its ninth win in 11 games. The Knicks managed just three points in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Lauri Markkanen scored 12 points for the Bulls, and Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez had 11 points apiece. Holiday also made three of Chicago's 10 3-pointers in 28 attempts, compared to a 4-for-23 performance from beyond the arc for New York.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 23 points, and Courtney Lee had 17. New York has dropped three straight.

MAVERICKS 98, PACERS 94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left, and Dallas snapped an eight-game road losing streak.

Nowitzki, the franchise's career leading scorer in his 20th season, scored six points in the final quarter to help the Mavericks rally for their third win in 17 road games.

Barnes and Yogi Ferrell each scored 13 points. Ferrell, an Indianapolis native, hit a 3-pointer to make it 94-90 Dallas with 2:09 remaining.

Lance Stephenson, Myles Turner and Darren Collison had 16 points apiece for the Pacers, who played without injured leading scorer Victor Oladipo for the first time and struggled down the stretch.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press