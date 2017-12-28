Cardinals-Seahawks Capsule

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (15)

SEAHAWKS Defence — OVERALL (13), RUSH (18), PASS (9)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Seahawks can clinch NFC wild-card berth with victory and Falcons loss. Would be sixth straight playoff appearance for Seahawks. ... Fourth time since 2008 teams meeting in season finale. ... Seahawks Pete Carroll (66) and Cardinals Bruce Arians (65) are two oldest coaches in league. ... Cardinals have won past two meetings in Seattle. ... QB Drew Stanton has won three straight on road vs. NFC West. ... Stanton 8-4 as Cardinals starter. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald has catch in 210 straight games. Can tie Tony Gonzalez for second-longest streak in league history at 211. ... Fitzgerald second in NFL with 101 receptions, fifth season with 100-plus catches. Fitzgerald oldest player in league history with 100 catches in season. ... Cardinals coming off first shutout since 1992. Since Week 10, Arizona allowing league-best 268.7 yards per game. ... Cardinals allowed 139 combined yards rushing in past three. ... LB Chandler Jones leads NFL with 15 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. He has 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles in four career games vs. Seattle. ... No Cardinals player has led NFL in sacks for season. With one sack Jones would be third player since 1982 with sack in 13 games in single season. He needs two sacks to set franchise single-season record. ... LB Karlos Dansby with 100 tackles for 10th time in career. ... S Antoine Bethea out with torn pectoral muscle. He had two INTs last week, leads team with five INTs. ... K Phil Dawson needs two FGs to become fourth in franchise history with 30 or more in single season. ... Seahawks' Russell Wilson first QB to have winning record in each of first six seasons in league. ... Wilson has thrown nine TDs, zero INTs in past four vs. Cardinals. ... Wilson second in league with 32 TD passes. He has NFL record 18 fourth-quarter TD passes. ... Wilson leads Seahawks with 550 yards rushing. Last QB to lead team in rushing for season: Cam Newton in 2012. ... WR Doug Baldwin needs 99 yards receiving for third straight 1,000-yard season. Steve Largent only other Seahawks player to accomplish that feat. ... TE Jimmy Graham tied for second in NFL with 10 TD catches. Graham had two TD catches in last game vs. Cardinals. ... Seahawks 6-0 this season when winning turnover battle. ... DE Dion Jordan with three sacks in past four games. ... DE Frank Clark with team-high nine sacks, four in last four games. ... LB Bobby Wagner fifth in NFL with 130 tackles despite playing past two months with hamstring injury. ... Seahawks lost CB Richard Sherman (Achilles tendon) and SS Kam Chancellor (neck) to season-ending injuries in first Cardinals game. ... Fantasy Tip: Wilson has not been good past two weeks and has struggled in past against Cardinals, but if Seattle is to keep post-season hopes alive by winning, it will be because of him.

