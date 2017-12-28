Go with meaningful games in season finales

BEST BET: SAINTS, 30-16

No. 14 Buffalo (minus 2 1-2) at No. 24 Miami

The Bills' playoff drought continues.

UPSET SPECIAL: DOLPHINS, 17-13

No. 23 Cincinnati (plus 10) at No. 11 Baltimore

Ravens' D could be scary in post-season, which they get into with ...

RAVENS, 23-14

No. 22 Oakland (plus 7) at No. 13 Los Angeles Chargers

From 0-4 to a wild card. Nice rally, Chargers.

CHARGERS, 28-19

No. 25 New York Jets (plus 15) at No. 1 New England

Patriots secure yet another AFC top seed.

PATRIOTS, 31-13

No. 16 Dallas (minus 3) at No. 4 Philadelphia

Eagles already have home-field advantage for NFC playoffs.

COWBOYS, 26-17

No. 8 Jacksonville (plus 3) at No. 15 Tennessee

Jaguars are locked into AFC's third seed, but they send Titans home.

JAGUARS, 24-23

No. 32 Cleveland (plus 10 1-2) at No. 2 (tie) Pittsburgh

Wonder if members of the 2008 Lions will applaud Browns' perfecto.

STEELERS, 30-16

No. 9 Kansas City (plus 4) at No. 26 Denver

Chiefs are No. 4 seed, want to keep folks healthy.

BRONCOS, 17-15

No. 27 Chicago (plus 12) at No. 2 (tie) Minnesota

Vikings take No. 2 seed in NFC, set sights on hosting and playing in Super Bowl.

VIKINGS, 26-9

No. 20 San Francisco (plus 6) at No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

Hey Niners, pay Jimmy G now. Rams resting starters so ...

49ERS, 30-17

No. 19 Arizona (plus 7) at No. 12 Seattle

Disappointing and injury-plagued season for both teams.

SEAHAWKS, 26-13

No. 21 Green Bay (plus 7) at No. 17 Detroit

When schedule was made, this looked like NFC North title showdown. Not quite.

LIONS, 20-10

No. 18 Washington (minus 3) at No. 31 New York Giants

What a mess the Giants have become.

REDSKINS, 30-14

No. 29 Houston (plus 1) at No. 30 Indianapolis

What a mess the Colts have become. But ...

COLTS, 17-12

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (4-11-1). Straight up (12-4)

Season Totals: Against spread (108-113-10). Straight up: (153-85)

Best Bet: 9-7 against spread, 10-6 straight up.

Upset special: 9-7 against spread, 9-7 straight up

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press