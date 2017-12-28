Bills activate safety Anderson, release safety Elston

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated safety Colt Anderson after he missed the past 11 weeks with a broken forearm.

The Bills opened a roster spot for Anderson by releasing safety Trae Elston in pair of moves made on Thursday. Buffalo is 8-7 and still in playoff contention in preparing to close its season at Miami on Sunday.

Anderson was cleared for practice on Dec. 20, and had been out since getting hurt in a 23-17 win at Atlanta on Oct. 1.

Injuries have hampered the eighth-year player's two seasons in Buffalo. Anderson appeared in just two games with the Bills in 2016 before a season-ending arm injury.