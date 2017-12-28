Jags playing for momentum, Titans need win for playoff spot

NASHVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars insist they're ready to play , no need to heal up for the playoff berth earned with their first AFC South title. That's how coach Doug Marrone and Jaguars top football executive Tom Coughlin prepare for the post-season.

A three-game skid has left Tennessee needing a win to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Losses by both Buffalo and the Chargers also clinch a berth for the Titans.

"I'm excited," Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said. "We're like a cat with nine lives, man, and we still alive. So we got to take advantage of this opportunity."

Momentum for the post-season and an actual playoff berth as either the AFC's No. 5 or 6 seed is on the line Sunday when these old AFC Central rivals meet in a game pushed back to late afternoon to rev up the drama. The Jaguars (10-5) are locked in as the No. 3 seed and already know they'll host a wild-card game in a week. Excitement is so high in Jacksonville tarps are even being removed, making more tickets available.

If the Titans (8-7) win, then Tennessee could head to Jacksonville for the first playoff game between these franchises since the 1999 season. That's when the Titans swept all three games, the last the AFC championship in Jacksonville to earn the franchise's lone Super Bowl appearance.

Jacksonville is coming off a 44-33 loss in San Francisco , but the Jaguars clearly remember the Titans routing them 37-16 in Week 2 . Pro Bowl defensive end Malik Jackson said this game is about respect for the Jaguars, who ended Tennessee's playoff hopes last season on Christmas Eve.

"We're going to try to do what we did last year and knock them out," Jackson said. "We understand, too, that if we don't handle business Sunday, we could be facing the same team next Sunday. We kind of want to get past them, finish them and move on."

The Titans squandered their margin for error with a 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week . But they will have quarterback Marcus Mariota for the first time in his career for a regular-season finale. Mariota said he's worried only about production, not perception.

"I'd rather get in with these guys and just see how far we can go," Mariota said.

Here are some things to know about the Jaguars and Titans: