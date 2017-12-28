Saints' Kamara says he was fined $6K for Christmas cleats

METAIRIE, La. — Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Kamara says it was worth it and says he's hoping to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser to help supply athletic footwear to children whose families struggle to afford it.

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups last Sunday, which was Christmas Eve.

But most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff.