Chiefs, Broncos turning to young QBs in season finale

They flopped under rookie head coach Vance Joseph, losing eight in a row for the first time in a half century, and a so-far dismal draft class led by Garett Bolles, who leads the league in holding penalties.

Lynch, Denver's top pick last year, sprained his left ankle in his only start against Oakland on Nov. 26, when he threw for just 41 yards, and offensive co-ordinator Bill Musgrave said that Lynch was still gimpy at practice this week.

Joseph said he doesn't care if Lynch is facing backups, "you need something to go on. The more he plays, the better he is going to get. I think it's one part evaluation, but it's one part getting him ready for his future, also. It's not a waste at all.

"It's going to be good for him to go play for the evaluation and for the personal growth as a quarterback."

Other subplots Sunday as the Chiefs seek their first five-game winning streak over the Broncos since 1970-73:

MOVING ON: Lynch may be down to his last chance to impress the Broncos. General manager John Elway and his top deputy Matt Russell began their tour of college QBs on the sideline at the Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, where they scouted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

"I didn't even know they were out there doing any of that," Lynch said. "I really wasn't paying any attention to it."

The Broncos could be moving on from any or all of their QBs, including Trevor Siemian, in 2018.

"I'll say this, we've had three starters this year," Joseph said. "It's not ideal at all. We have to fix and rectify that position."

HOT SEAT: An even bigger debate in Denver is whether Joseph deserves a second season and if Elway will be looking for his fourth head coach in five seasons.

Of the six job openings in 2016, Joseph inherited what was largely considered the best situation with the Broncos coming off a 9-7 season.

While the Broncos were nose-diving to their worst season since their awful AFL days, Doug Marrone's Jaguars, Sean McVay's Rams, Anthony Lynn's Chargers and Sean McDermott's Bills all wrangled for playoff berths and Kyle Shanahan's 49ers overcame an 0-9 stumble to win five of their past six.

IN THE HUNT: With 1,292 yards rushing, Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt is 13 yards behind Todd Gurley and a yard ahead of Le'Veon Bell for the NFL rushing title. The Rams, Steelers and Chiefs are all in the playoffs, so there's no telling how much work any of the three running backs will get.

ON THE RISE: The Chiefs went through their own prolonged slump after a 5-0 start. They lost six of seven, including four straight, before bouncing back to win their past three games and clinch another division crown.

"We flopped there for a few games and weren't looking too good, so I'm proud of everybody sticking together," Reid said.

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press