Holland scores 20, leads Mercer over Kennesaw State 89-56

MACON, Ga. — Ria'n Holland scored 20 points and Mercer rolled to an 89-56 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Holland was 8 of 11 from the field. Cory Kilby and Demetre Rivers each added 11 points, and Desmond Ringer had 10 for Mercer (7-6), which shot 60 per cent from the field and made 10 of 18 (56 per cent) from long range.

James Scott had 18 points to lead Kennesaw State. Kosta Jankovic chipped in 11 points.

The Bears took the lead for good midway through the first half and had a seven-point advantage early in the second half. Mercer used a 24-11 run for a 69-49 lead with seven minutes left.