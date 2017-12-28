Hartford holds off late rally, upsets Rutgers, 60-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — John Carroll scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Hassan Attia scored 11 points to go with another nine rebounds as Hartford pulled off its first win at Rutgers, nipping the Scarlet Knights 60-58 on Thursday night.

Rutgers needed a late 20-5 run to recover from a 13-point deficit late and hold off Hartford last season.

J.R. Lynch and Jason Dunne each had 14 points and combined to hit six 3s for the Hawks.

Hartford (7-7) took at 39-35 lead with 15 minutes left in the game and pushed it to 43-36. Rutgers eventually took the lead at 55-53 with 2:34 left on a Mike Williams 3-pointer. Hartford tied the game at 55 before taking the lead on a dunk by Attia.