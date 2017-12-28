No. 24 Oklahoma State women rout Texas Tech 98-57

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaylee Jensen had 26 points and 12 rebounds and No. 24 Oklahoma State won its fourth straight with a 98-57 rout of Texas Tech on Thursday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Jensen was 12 of 16 from the field. Loryn Goodwin added 20 points and Braxtin Miller 17 for Oklahoma State (10-2), which has won nine of its last 10 against the Lady Raiders.

Recee' Caldwell scored 20 points to lead Texas Tech (6-6), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

Texas Tech led 26-21 with five minutes remaining before the break. Oklahoma State used a 21-9 run for a 47-30 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter. Jensen scored 11 points and Goodwin had nine during the stretch. Brielle Blaire, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, made back-to-back 3s to pull the Lady Raiders to 49-36 but they didn't get closer.