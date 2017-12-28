Fort Wayne holds off feisty D-III Olivet 99-93

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Bryson Scott scored 31 points and missed just one of 15 free throws and Fort Wayne pulled out a 99-93 win Thursday night over Division III Olivet College.

After Fort Wayne's 9-0 run put it up 89-80 with 3:33 left, Olivet ripped off a 9-2 run and closed the deficit to 91-89 with 57 seconds to play before the Mastodons sealed it with six consecutive free throws.

Olivet led 47-44 at halftime and outscored the Mastodons 9-4 in the opening minutes after the break. Later, Scott went on his own 7-0 run to give Fort Wayne a 67-64 lead with 10:29 to go and the Mastodons never trailed again.

Xzavier Taylor scored 14 points, Jax Levitch 13, and Kason Harrell scored 12 for Fort Wayne (10-6).