OHL Roundup: IceDogs edge Battalion in OT

---

FRONTENACS 2 67'S 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jeremy Helvig made 36 saves to lift the Frontenacs over Ottawa.

Nathan Dunkley and Linus Nyman provided the offence for Kingston (18-10-6).

Olivier Tremblay kicked out 23 shots for the 67's (15-17-3).

---

STORM 3 PETES 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe scored twice as the Storm defeated Peterborough.

Tag Bertuzzi also scored for Guelph (18-13-3).

Nikita Korostelev had the lone goal for the Petes (15-18-2).

---

FIREBIRDS 3 KNIGHTS 2 (SO)

FLINT, Mich. — Maurizio Colella scored in the shootout to lift the Firebirds over London.

Jalen Smereck and C.J. Clarke scored for Flint (11-20-3) in regulation.

Sam Miletic and Evan Bouchard had goals for the Knights (18-14-3).

---

BULLDOGS 8 STEELHEADS 4

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon had a hat trick and MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice as the Bulldogs doubled up Mississauga.

Riley Stillman, Matthew Strome and Connor McMichael also scored for Hamilton (22-7-6) and Nicholas Caamano and Benjamin Gleason had three assists apiece.

Owen Tippett led the Steelheads (13-21-1) with two goals. Cole Schwindt and Trent Fox had the others.

---

RANGERS 5 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa scored one goal and set up two more to lead Kitchener over the Attack.

Greg Meireles, Rickard Hugg, Connor Bunnaman and Jack York also scored for the Rangers (22-11-2).

Markus Phillips had the lone goal for Owen Sound (14-14-5).

---

SPITFIRES 5 STING 0

SARNIA, Ont. — Michael DiPietro made 43 saves and Tyler Angle scored twice as Windsor beat the Sting.

Kirill Kozhevnikov, Connor Corcoran and Austin McEneny also scored for the Spitfires (19-11-3).

Justin Fazio turned aside 34 shots for Sarnia (25-9-2).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Keeghan Howdeshell knocked in the eventual winner while shorthanded in the second period as Sault Ste. Marie downed the Spirit.

Hayden Verbeek, Morgan Frost and Jack Kopacka also scored for the Greyhounds (30-3-2).

Caleb Everett scored for Saginaw (17-13-3).

---

COLTS 4 WOLVES 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Ben Hawerchuk knocked in the game-winning goal 17:59 into the third period to lift the Colts over Sudbury.

Luke Bignell, Lucas Chiodo and Christopher Cameron, into an empty net, also scored for Barrie (21-10-3).

Blake McConville and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Wolves (10-20-5).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press