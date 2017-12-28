Quinnipiac holds off Monmouth, 78-76 to take MAAC opener

HAMDEN, Conn. — Cameron Young scored 20 points, Jacob Rigoni added another 18 and Quinnipiac opened the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season by holding off Monmouth for a 78-76 win on Thursday night.

Seven of the Bobcats' first 13 games have been decided by two points or less.

The game was a tight battle all the way, with neither team taking more than a single-digit lead. Rigoni hit three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the game to put Quinnipiac in front, including back-to-back 3s to stake the Bobcats (4-9, 1-0) to a 61-57 advantage.

Rigoni finished hitting 6 of 7 from behind the arc. Andrew Robinson and Abdulai Bundu each added 11 points and Rich Kelly dished 11 assists.