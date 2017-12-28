McDonald scores 27, N Kentucky beats IUPUI 77-59 in Horizon

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Drew McDonald scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northern Kentucky shot 57 per cent from the floor to defeat Horizon League newcomer IUPUI 77-59 in the conference opener on Thursday night.

McDonald made 11 of 16 shots and seven of his 10 rebounds were off the defensive glass which is where the Norse (8-5) pulled down 30 of their 38 rebounds and limited IUPUI to 34-per cent shooting (21-for-62).

Carson Williams added 11 points and Lavone Holland II had eight assists for Northern Kentucky, the reigning Horizon champion picked to finish second this season.

The Jaguars (3-9) were led by 11 points from D. J. McCall, the only player to reach double figures. IUPUI had taken a nine-point early lead (21-12) only to watch it disappear when Northern Kentucky reeled off a 19-0 answering run. The Norse held IUPUI without a field goal over the last 10:48 of the first half and led 31-22 at the break.