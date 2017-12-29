Waters, Mays lead LSU over Memphis 71-61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After playing even with Memphis in the first half, LSU pulled away by relying on good shooting and a successful percentage from 3-point range.

LSU (9-3) shot better than 60 per cent through a good portion of the second half, made 50 per cent of its 3-pointers for the game, and defeated Memphis 71-61 on Thursday night.

Tremont Waters had 18 points and eight assists and Skylar Mays added 14 points as LSU used the torrid second-half shooting display to build a double-digit lead. Mays fueled the rally with a trio of 3-pointers that contributed to 12 straight LSU points, breaking open a game that was tied 36-all at intermission.

"I thought Mays got us going to start the second half," first-year LSU coach Will Wade said. "We run some pretty intricate stuff with handoffs and stuff, but at halftime, we just said: 'let's scrap that.' All we do is try to get the ball back to Tremont anyway, so he can go make a play."

As good as LSU was from outside the arc, Memphis struggled, particularly in the second half, missing 12 of 13 shots from 3-point range.

"We got some good looks," Memphis coach Tubby Smith said, later adding: "You've got to make those open shots."

The win was LSU's third straight and sixth in the last seven. Brandon Sampson added 12 points for the Tigers.

Memphis (9-4) lost for the first time at home this season. The Tigers were led by the 17 points and 11 rebounds of Kyvon Davenport. Jeremiah Martin scored 13 points to go with six assists, while Jimario Rivers, who missed the last two games with a concussion, added 10 points.

LSU used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a 52-43 lead with 12:39 left. The rally was fueled by four 3-pointers, three by Mays.

The LSU lead eventually reached 11, while shooting better than 60 per cent through the first 16 minutes of the second half. Memphis struggled after LSU used a zone defence to thwart a lot of good looks for Memphis. The result was Memphis shooting only 29 per cent after halftime and 37 per cent for the game.