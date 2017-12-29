Stretching for touchdown can backfire into costly fumble

The Jets were hurt by the rule earlier in the season against New England when tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins had the ball knocked loose just short of the end zone and recovered it while out of bounds, leading to a touchback.

Seferian-Jenkins didn't stretch the ball but Tennessee's Corey Davis , Arizona's JJ Nelson, Todd Gurley of the Rams and Chicago's Bennie Cunningham all lost the ball while trying to extend it over the goal line in a similar fashion to Carr.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said it's difficult for players not to try to do everything they can to get into the end zone when they see an opportunity.

"You just got to hope they hold on to the ball if they do it," he said. "You've just got to tell them to be very careful and protect the ball. I know that if I was running and I was getting tackled and I saw that goal line, it's so important to score a touchdown."

Some teams are very strict on this play, with former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi saying coach Bill Belichick threatened to bench players who tried it.

But there are several examples of Patriots players successfully stretching for touchdowns with no ramifications from their coach. Offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels says it's a matter of knowing the situation and when a risk is worthwhile.

"Awareness, I think is the most important thing," he said. "Because there's a time and a place you may have to try and do that. And then there's a time and a place where it's not really worth the risk. Whether that's an early down play, a 2-point conversion, a fourth-and-goal — all those scenarios are different."

Players are very aware of the rule, with Detroit receiver Golden Tate saying fumbling while reaching for the end zone is one of his "biggest fears" as a receiver, especially after a fumble at the goal line by Calvin Johnson cost Detroit a game against Seattle in 2015, even if the Lions should have kept possession because the Seahawks illegally batted the ball out of the end zone.

But the lure of the touchdown is so great that players still try it even when they know better. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins got away with it earlier this year against Minnesota when he reached across the goal line just before the ball was knocked loose

"I was always coached, going back to college, never reach out unless it's fourth-and-goal, never reach out," Cousins said. "But it is tempting when you have it there to just reach out and get the six points. I go back to situational awareness. When he had already gotten the first down, it was going to be first-and-goal, there was enough time on the clock, those kinds of things start to factor in ... you don't need to reach out quite as much as if that was third- or fourth-and-goal, there was no time left, those kinds of things start to affect the decision you make in that moment. But, a tough play."

Many have questioned why a fumble through the end zone is treated so differently than one that goes out of bounds in the field of play. NFL senior vice-president of officiating Al Riveron said earlier in the year that the idea of a rule change has been raised by the competition committee before and he expects it will be discussed again.

But for now, it remains a turnover even if it might not seem logical.

"There are a few rules that are in the playbook that maybe should be relooked at," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "I think whenever the competition committee has brought it, they didn't have a really good answer, so they kind of left it how it is. It's kind of on the responsibility of the runner. I'd have to agree that it shouldn't count so much against you when you're that close to the goal line. If you were a yard back, it would have been fine. You would have kept the ball. I'd say you don't get a touchdown, but you have to go back to where you fumbled it."

AP Sports Writers Teresa Walker, Andrew Seligman, Stephen Whyno, Brett Martel, John Wawrow, Kyle Hightower, Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press