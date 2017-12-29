Patrick Webb spent most of the game standing in what was then the top of row of Section 130, which had a view down the South end zone goal line that Starr crossed for the winning score. His father was sitting in that section, but Webb didn't arrive until midway through the first quarter.

Webb, then 16, said he just walked in after working at a parking lot down the street before the game. He didn't move much once he arrived at Lambeau.

"It seemed cold, but it didn't seem unbelievably cold until you started really standing here for a long time," said Webb, who now has an office at the stadium as the executive director of the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District.

"When Bart went over, I jumped up and down and didn't feel anything from my knees down," Webb recounted recently from near the spot where he watched the Ice Bowl.

By that point, a few others could no longer stand the arctic chill.

"A good friend of mine, he missed the whole fourth quarter because he was in the bathroom trying to get warm," said Tom Lemorande, who was 23 when he attended the game. The retired paper mill executive has worked with the sideline crew in recent years at Packers games.

Turnovers plagued the Packers and the offence had stalled. They trailed 17-14 after Dallas's Dan Reeves connected with Lance Rentzel in the fourth quarter for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Lemorande brought a thermos of spiked coffee to try to stay warm. That last drive alone tested his nerves.

"Under the conditions, they had a long way to go ... to be honest with you, I was practically holding my breath because I wondered 'How are they ever going to score,'" he said.

After Starr's touchdown, there was bone-chilling pandemonium.

"We were hugging everybody," Des Jardins said. "Everybody we so padded, so you could only get your arms around so far."

Des Jardins, like Lemorande now works the sidelines at games, holding the down-and-distance markers. He said that he has attended every home playoff game as either a fan or sideline worker.

Ties to the team run deep in his family. He shares the same name with his grandfather, who was a member of the Packers' inaugural team in 1919. Des Jardins went to the Ice Bowl with his grandfather.

He returned home after that game feeling elated but eager to thaw out.

"I mean my toes were really cold. They felt like ice chunks," he said. "I can remember the first thing I did when I got home was to fill the bathtub with hot water and put my feet in it — so that was very painful and vivid."

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press