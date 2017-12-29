AP source: Reliever Davis, Rockies agree to 3-year deal

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies added a significant piece to what's becoming a formidable and high-priced bullpen by agreeing to a three-year, $52 million contract with All-Star reliever Wade Davis.

His deal includes a fourth-year player option that vests should Davis reach 30 games in 2020, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Davis will be in line to close out games for a Colorado team that made it back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009. The Rockies' relievers played a big role by going 24-19 with a 4.40 ERA. Their 549 strikeouts over 550 2/3 relief innings were the second-most in franchise history.

General manager Jeff Bridich is sticking to his blueprint of fortifying the bullpen in the off-season. A few weeks ago, the Rockies finalized $27 million, three-year contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee, who's been with Colorado the past two seasons. The team also returns righty Adam Ottavino and lefty Mike Dunn.