Brohm helps Boilermakers complete remarkable turnaround

Quarterback David Blough missed the last four games after dislocating his right ankle. Purdue's other starter, Elijah Sindelar, played most of the final four games with a torn ACL in his left knee. But Sindelar still found a way to win at Iowa, beat the Hoosiers and throw four TD passes including the winning score against Arizona to earn offensive MVP honours.

"He (Sindelar) has played injured and he just keeps on showing up and working his tail off and delivering in the clutch," Brohm said. "The way he finished the season has been outstanding."

The spring practice plan at quarterback still isn't clear though Brohm has time to put it together. Purdue has found depth at running back with Markell Jones, D.J. Knox and Brian Lankford-Johnson but must replace two key receivers who are graduating.

However, Brohm loses six of Boilermakers' top nine tacklers as he revamps a vastly improved defence that became the foundation of the turnaround.

"Our strength on defence is stopping the run, we try to do it every week," Brohm said.

After leading Western Kentucky to three bowl games in three seasons as a head coach, Brohm extended his personal post-season streak to four in a row despite taking over a program thought would be hard-pressed to win more than three games.

Instead, Brohm and the Boilermakers threw away the conventional playbook, started fresh and delivered a success story that should carry into next season.

"You want to finish strong and you want to win a bowl game," Brohm said. "This can build momentum toward next year."

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press