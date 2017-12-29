No. 19 Memphis, Iowa State preparing for chilly Liberty Bowl

"We talk about it every day," Ferguson said. "The fact that we can come here and leave a legacy like that, it means everything to us and our fans and the community as well. It's a huge accomplishment."

Iowa State sold over 15,000 tickets for this game, but Memphis still figures to have the majority of fans on its side. A sellout crowd of 57,266 is expected for the Liberty Bowl, which is sponsored by AutoZone.

Memphis is a four-point favourite, though Iowa State feels comfortable as an underdog. The Cyclones won at No. 2 Oklahoma and at home against No. 13 TCU this season.

"I have to imagine it will be a pretty typical road-game environment," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "That's how we're treating it."

Some things to watch in the Liberty Bowl.

PROTECTING THE FOOTBALL: Iowa State hasn't lost a fumble all year. The Football Bowl Subdivision record for fewest fumbles in a season is one, a feat achieved by Bowling Green in 1996, Miami (Ohio) in 1998 and Northern Illinois in 2004. Iowa State is 7-0 when it has a positive turnover margin and is 0-5 in its other games.

PROMISING COACHES: This game features two of the nation's hottest young coaching prospects in Memphis' Mike Norvell and Campbell. Norvell, 36, is 18-7 in two seasons at Memphis. Campbell, 37, owns a 45-29 mark in six seasons as a head coach (four at Toledo and two at Iowa State). Norvell agreed to an extension this month, while Campbell got a new six-year contract worth $22.5 million .

RECOVERING FROM HEARTBREAK: Both teams are coming off tough defeats. Memphis lost the American Athletic Conference championship game 62-55 in double overtime to No. 10 Central Florida, a setback that likely cost the Tigers a New Year's Six bowl berth. Iowa State dropped its regular-season finale 20-19 at Kansas State. Iowa State has lost three of its last four games.

PRODUCTIVE RECEIVERS: This game features two of the nation's most prolific active receivers in Miller (234 career catches, 3,535 yards, 36 touchdowns) and Iowa State's Allen Lazard (231 catches, 3,218 yards, 25 TDs). Miller has caught 92 passes for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns this season to rank second among all FBS players in touchdown catches and yards receiving per game . This marks the last college game for both players.

VERSATILE LANNING: Iowa State's Joel Lanning moved from quarterback to linebacker this season and has responded by delivering a team-high 110 tackles. He also still occasionally plays quarterback in short-yardage situations. Lanning was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award given annually to the nation's most versatile player.

