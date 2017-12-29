Daly says NHL in no rush to discuss Winter Olympic plans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NHL isn't going to get drawn into any discussions about participating in future Winter Olympics until after the Pyeongchang Games are complete.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that's the answer he provided to International Ice Hockey Federation general secretary Horst Lichtner on Friday. Daly and Lichtner happened to sit together during the first period of the world junior hockey championship outdoor game between the United State and Canada being played at New Era Field.

Daly said the two talked little business, though he noted Lichtner did ask when the NHL might be ready to discuss its plans regarding the 2022 Games at Beijing.

Daly said his response was: "Certainly not any time before Pyeongchang."