Rams' Gurley is OK with losing rush title for playoff health

But Gurley is back among the NFL's top offensive players after a rough 2016 relocation season with the Rams because of his superb work as a receiver as well as a ball-carrier.

While his rushing success is back at the level of his outstanding rookie season in St. Louis, Gurley has turned himself into a constant threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He leads the NFL with 2,093 all-purpose yards and Bell (1,946) would need a huge game to catch him for that particular title.

Gurley's 788 yards receiving are the most in the NFL for a running back. Only Alvin Kamara, New Orleans' dual-threat rookie, is close with 742.

"He has really worked and been intentional about getting better as a receiver," said McVay, who has exploited Gurley's pass-catching ability with increasing enthusiasm as the season wore on. "He's a special back, and he's been playing at his best these last couple of weeks. He's got such a great energy and an ability to contribute in a variety of ways."

Indeed, Gurley's regular season ended with a bang when he posted 456 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in the past two games. He put up 276 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Rams' division-clinching win at Tennessee last weekend.

Gurley heralded that game with a clever tweet: "Fantasy owners you're welcome now leave us alone. Merry Christmas!"

Gurley has a love-hate relationship with fans who bother him about their fantasy teams' performances, but he was thrilled when a social media movement emerged this week for championship-winning fantasy owners to donate part of their winnings from Gurley's brilliance to Shriners Hospitals for Children, one of Gurley's favourite charitable organizations.

"Man, that was dope," Gurley said. "That's real cool, just seeing that on social media. It doesn't matter what the money amount is, $10, $5, $25. Just to see that, and people caring, that means a lot."

NOTES: The Rams activated safety Cody Davis from injured reserve and placed linebacker Matt Longacre on injured reserve in two long-anticipated moves. ... McVay added two more names to the list of veterans who won't play much, if at all, against San Francisco on Sunday: linebacker Mark Barron and guard Rodger Saffold. Barron's Achilles tendon injury could limit him next week and into the playoffs, McVay acknowledged.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press