Man United coach behind Beckham's career honoured by Queen

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is honouring the former Manchester United youth team soccer coach who helped to launch David Beckham's career.

Eric Harrison developed the renowned "Class of 92" at United that also featured winger Ryan Giggs, midfielder Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary, who played in defence.

In the British monarch's New Year honours list, the 79-year-old Harrison has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE.

The graduates of Harrison's youth setup went on to form the backbone of the United team dominating the Premier League for two decades under hugely successful coach Alex Ferguson. Giggs and Scholes were still in the squad when United collected its record-extending 20th English title in 2013 before Ferguson's retirement.