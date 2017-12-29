Wizards hand Rockets 5th straight loss, 121-103

Smith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 overall. Wesley Matthews made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Devin Harris hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added 17 points to help Dallas win three consecutive game for the first time this season. Dwight Powell scored 15 points, J.J. Barea had 14 and Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki 13 each.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 33 points. DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points and 20 rebounds.

BULLS 119, PACERS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 32 points, Nikola Mirotic added 28 and surging Chicago beat Indiana for its third consecutive win.

Hot-shooting Chicago made 18 of 39 3-point attempts in its 10th win in 12 games. Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis each scored 12 points, helping the Bulls to their seventh straight home win for their longest such streak since a seven-game run spanning two seasons in 2013.

Darren Collison scored 30 points for Indiana.

NETS 111, HEAT 87

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Harris scored a career-high 21 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 and Brooklyn Nets embarrassed Miami.

Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen each had 12 for the Nets, who were actually down 18-8 early — then outscored Miami 85-37 over the next 28 minutes. LeVert added a career-best 11 assists.

It matched the biggest win by the Nets over the Heat ever, going along with the 24-point victory by New Jersey on Dec. 1, 1989, which was early in the second season in Miami franchise history.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points 17 for Miami.

RAPTORS 111, HAWKS 98

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Toronto beat Atlanta for its 11th straight home victory.

Toronto is an NBA-best 13-1 at home. The Raptors were 11-3 in December, their best record ever in the month. Taurean Prince had a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta.

