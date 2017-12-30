OHL Roundup: Greyhounds edge Storm in SO

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka scored in the shootout as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds extended their Ontario Hockey League winning streak to 23 games with a 4-3 victory over the Guelph Storm on Saturday.

Tim Gettinger, Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton scored in regulation for Sault Ste. Marie (32-3-2). Noah Carroll chipped in with three assists.

The Greyhounds own the third-longest winning streak in OHL history. The Kitchener Rangers hold the record with 25 straight victories in 1984 while the 2012 London Knights had 24.

Isaac Ratcliffe led the Storm (18-13-4) with two goals and Givani Smith had the other.