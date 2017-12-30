Holiday with 33, UCLA opens Pac-12 96-82 over Washington St

Skaggs drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the second half to cut the lead to 64-62 with 9:34 to play. But the Bruins countered by scoring on six of their next seven possessions and took an 80-68 lead following a 3-pointer by Hands with 4:08 remaining to seal the win.

UCLA coach Steve Alford praised Holiday's leadership.

"Aaron is crucial for us," Alford said. "He had a special game tonight. We're a different team when he's on the floor. Aaron's talking a lot and he's got the respect of his teammates in the locker room and he deserves that. He's doing a great job of leading".

The Bruins have defeated WSU in five of their last six contests, eight straight times at Pauley Pavilion and are 12-1 in Los Angeles against the Cougars since the start of the 2004-05 season. UCLA extended its record to 58-3 against WSU in Los Angeles.

"It's a really tough place to open the Pac-12 schedule, at UCLA and at USC," WSU coach Ernie Kent said. "But you just have to roll with the schedule. We have some of our young guys who have never played here before, so they didn't understand the energy and the tradition in this building; you really can't duplicate that."

A moment of silence was observed before the game in memory of former UCLA broadcaster Dick Enberg who died last week of a heart attack at his home in La Jolla, California.

BIG PICTURE

WSU: The Cougars lead the Pac 12 in 3's made per game (11.9) and are ranked 4th nationally. Entering Friday's game, WSU had made 12 or more 3's in eight of its 12 games this season. Four Cougars rank in the top 10 of the Pac 12 for 3's made per game: Malachi Flynn is second (2.83 per game), Franks and Viont'e Daniels are 6th (2.42) and Skaggs is ninth (2.33).

UCLA: The Bruins improved its record against the Cougars to 107-17. Holiday also became the 13th UCLA player in history with at least 1,000 points and 300 assists. Holiday now has 1016 points and 356 assists. Welsh has 1,001 points and 819 rebounds in his career, only the 12th player to score 1,000 points and 800 rebounds.

PAC-12 PLAYER of the WEEK

Holiday was named Pac 12 Player of the Week for the first time in his career after averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in wins over South Dakota and No. 7 Kentucky.

LET'S BE FRANK

WSU junior forward Robert Franks is off to a hot start this season averaging 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting .500 from the field .433 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

WSU: The Cougars play at Southern California on Sunday evening.

UCLA: The Bruins play host Washington on New Year's Eve.

By Tom Connolly, The Associated Press