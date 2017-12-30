Smith continues his Ashes run-feast

"Probably, when we first saw him, we didn't think he'd turn out to be the player he's turned out to be but you have to give him a lot of credit for the way he's obviously worked out his game.

"And he sticks to it for an incredibly long period of time and he's kind of setting a new benchmark for what can be possible."

An unorthodox players who fidgets a lot while at the crease, Smith's greatest strengths are his ability to adapt to different circumstances and conditions and concentrate for long periods of time without making mistakes.

With Australia having no prospect of winning the fourth test after trailing by 164 runs on the second innings, Smith's prime goal was to salvage a draw so he switched from his natural attacking game to survival mode, holding fort for more than seven hours before the teams shook hands and finished early.

"I'm enjoying (batting), shame we had to call it off in the last hour, I could have had another hour out there," Smith said.

"It was good fun. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well at the moment and hopefully I can end the series really well in Sydney as well."

Smith started out as a leg spinner but decided to concentrate on his batting and has quickly established himself as the world's best batsmen.

He said he is aware of the batting records he keeps breaking and the inevitable comparisons with Bradman but says he isn't getting carried away with the accolades he receives.

"I don't think about it, I just go out and try to play," he said.

"I think playing this game you can never be satisfied and think you're too good for the game or anything, the game can come back to bite you pretty quickly.

"I just love batting and want to keep making runs and try to get Australia in winning positions.

"I've had to work really hard but I feel like my game's in really good order, I'm adapting to each of the bowlers I'm changing my plans to them and how they're trying to get me out.. Hopefully I can just keep working and keep getting better as well."

By Julian Linden, The Associated Press