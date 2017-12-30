Canada beats Mountfield HK at Spengler Cup

DAVOS, Switzerland — Zach Boychuk scored a late power-play goal and Maxim Noreau added an empty-netter as Canada defeated Mountfield HK 5-2 in semifinal play Saturday at the Spengler Cup.

Canada will go for its third straight Spengler Cup title on Sunday at Vaillant Arena against the winner of the late semifinal between HC Davos and Switzerland.

David McIntyre, Jay McClement and Cody Goloubef had the other Canadian goals and Maxim Lapierre had three assists.

Goaltender Kevin Poulin made 26 saves.