Thomas scores 24 in UNC Asheville's 86-79 victory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Ahmad Thomas scored 24 points and UNC Asheville held off Campbell for an 85-79 victory Saturday in a Big South opener.

MaCio Teague scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half with his jumper and two free throws giving Asheville (8-6) an 11-point lead with 3:25 to go.

Chris Clemons scored five points in an 11-2 run that got the Camels (6-7) back within two, 79-77, with 33 seconds left but the Bulldogs made 6 of 7 free throws from there with Campbell getting just a dunk from Andrew Eudy.

Thomas scored 16 points in the first half including six during a 16-6 run that overcame a Campbell lead. The Bulldogs led 43-40 at the break.