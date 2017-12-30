Down by 16, No. 6 Xavier rallies for 77-72 win over DePaul

"They were a tenacious team, they were ready to go, they were hungry," Xavier coach Chris Mack said. "We were able to flip something with about 16 minutes to go. Our energy increased dramatically."

Xavier's shots started falling, and the Musketeers forced DePaul into a season-high 23 turnovers that eased the way.

"When you turn the ball over against a team that's veteran and skilled and can get up and down the court, that hurt us," DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. "I think it's because we got consumed by the moment and didn't stay aggressive."

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons had the roughest opening stretch in Big East play. They lost to No. 1 Villanova 103-85 on Wednesday. They're 0-4 against ranked teams this season, including losses to Notre Dame and Michigan State. Their last win over a ranked opponent on the road was Jan. 22, 2015 over No. 24 Seton Hall.

Xavier: The Musketeers also came out flat against ETSU and went into a deep shooting slump, scoring only 27 points in the first half. They looked much the same in the first half against DePaul.

"The game started, but we weren't ready to play," Goodin said. "DePaul had a great game plan and played really well."

BLUIETT SITS

Bluiett is Xavier's top scorer, but the senior opened the game on the bench as punishment for showing up late to a shoot-around. He played 31 minutes, scored 16 points, and went only 4 of 13 from the field. Bluiett hadn't come off the bench in a game since his freshman season.

BIG BIRTHDAY

Mack got his 200th win at his alma mater and celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday. He's 200-92 as Xavier's head coach.

HAPPY AT HOME

Xavier improved to 10-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 238-35 all-time, the sixth-best home winning percentage nationally.

NEWCOMER

Guard Flynn Cameron will join the Blue Demons next week. The New Zealand native is enrolled for winter quarter that starts on Tuesday.

TECHNICAL

Xavier's Tyrique Jones got a dead-ball technical foul early in the second half. Mack got one in the second half for going on court to argue that the Blue Demons made an improper inbounds pass.

DAD IN THE HOUSE

Bill Murray attended the game. His son, Luke, is a Xavier assistant coach.

UP NEXT

The Blue Demons host Georgetown on Tuesday.

The Musketeers host Butler on Tuesday.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press