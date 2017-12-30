Nicholls dominates in 2nd straight conference win 77-60

THIBODAUX, La. — Ryghe Lyons, Kimani Jackson and Kevin Johnson combined for 46 points as Nicholls rolled to its second straight Southland Conference win, brushing past Incarnate Word 77-60 on Saturday night.

Lyons had 16 points while blocking five shots, Johnson added 15 points and Jackson contributed 15 with 12 rebounds. Tevon Saddler chipped in 12 points while dishing out six assists for Nicholls (8-7, 2-0).

The Colonels opened conference play by blitzing Northwestern State 87-46 Thursday. It was Nicholls largest margin of victory in a Southland Conference game.

Jahvaughn Powell, Johnson and Stevie Repichowski drilled three straight 3-pointers as the Colonels finished the first half against UIW on a 12-5 run to take a 35-22 advantage into the break. Johnson capped the run with his third trey of the half. The Cardinals never challenged in the second half.