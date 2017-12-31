Saros' 29 saves lead Predators over Wild 3-0

"That first goal was going to be a big one when it's a game that tight," said Wild forward Matt Cullen, a former Predator. "We weren't able to generate much on that last part there."

Subban made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:50 of the third. With Matt Dumba in the box for tripping, Subban's slap shot from the centre of the blue line deflected off the stick of Wild forward Zack Mitchell.

"I'm just trying to do my job and I have great teammates, they are great players that make great plays," Subban said. "I have just been able to put the puck on net and good things have happened. I try to keep my game simple, but what can I say? That is just the (benefit) of playing on a good team. Any player in this league that has individual success will tell you that without a good team around you, you are not going to have much success."

Arvidsson added an empty-net goal with 2:20 to go.

Saros was sharp all evening, with his best save coming with 8:59 remaining in the second when Gustav Olofsson came down the left side unchecked and fired a wrist shot that Saros turned aside.

Following his hat trick Friday, Mikael Granlund paced all Minnesota players with seven shots on goal Saturday.

Stalock stopped eight shots in the first and 11 in the second. He is 0-3-0 in his career against the Predators.

NOTES: Nashville LW Filip Forsberg missed the game with an upper-body injury. The Predators placed their leading goal scorer on injured reserve earlier Saturday. ... The Predators are 5-0-1 this season when the game is tied going into the third. ... Olofsson was scratched in Minnesota's last eight contests. ... The Wild have allowed one power-play goal against in their last three games.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Predators: At Vegas on Tuesday night.

By Jim Diamond, The Associated Press