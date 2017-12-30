Garth comes up clutch for Lamar over Texas A&M-CC 77-72

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Colton Weisbrod scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Josh Nzeakor scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Lamar beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 77-72 on Saturday night.

Nick Garth pushed Lamar past the Islanders for good with back-to-back 3s in a 50-second span for a 74-72 lead with 1:14 left while the Islanders missed their last seven shots from the field. Garth added 19 points for Lamar (10-5, 2-0 Southland).

The Cardinals led 35-29 at intermission and both squads spent the second half battling back-and-forth for the lead.

Lamar finished shooting 27 of 55 (49 per cent) from the field but missed 12 of 26 free throws and the Islanders owned a 44-36 rebounding advantage.