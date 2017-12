Wisconsin Bowl History

Jan. 1, 2008 Outback Bowl_Tennessee 21, Wisconsin 17

Jan. 1, 2007 Capital One Bowl_Wisconsin 17, Arkansas 14

Jan. 2, 2006 Capital One Bowl_Wisconsin 24, Auburn 10

Jan. 1, 2005 Outback Bowl_Georgia 24, Wisconsin 21

Dec. 31, 2003 Music City Bowl_Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14

Dec. 29, 2002 Alamo Bowl_Wisconsin 31, Colorado 28

Dec. 29, 2000 Sun Bowl_Wisconsin 21, UCLA 20

Jan. 1, 2000 Rose Bowl_Wisconsin 17, Stanford 9

Jan. 1, 1999 Rose Bowl_Wisconsin 38, UCLA 31

Jan. 1, 1998 Outback Bowl_Georgia 33, Wisconsin 6

Dec. 27, 1996 Copper Bowl_Wisconsin 38, Utah 10

Jan. 2, 1995 Hall of Fame Bowl_Wisconsin 34, Duke 20

Jan. 1, 1994 Rose Bowl_Wisconsin 21, UCLA 16

Dec. 29, 1984 Hall of Fame Bowl_Kentucky 20, Wisconsin 19

Dec. 11, 1982 Independence Bowl_Wisconsin 14, Kansas St. 3

Dec. 13, 1981 Garden State Bowl_Tennessee 28, Wisconsin 21

Jan. 2, 1963 Rose Bowl_Southern Cal 42, Wisconsin 37

Jan. 1, 1960 Rose Bowl_Washington 44, Wisconsin 8

Jan. 1, 1953 Rose Bowl_Southern Cal 7, Wisconsin 0

By The Associated Press