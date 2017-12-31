CSU Northridge beats Morgan State 79-69

LOS ANGELES — Tavrion Dawson had 14 of his 20 points in the second half and CSU Northridge beat Morgan State 79-69 on Saturday night.

Dawson also had nine rebounds for the Matadors (3-11), who won their second in a row following an 11-game losing streak. Reggie Theus Jr. added 16 points, Micheal Warren scored 15 points and Lyrik Shreiner 10.

CSU Northridge took the lead for good at 10-8 and had its largest lead of 18 with a minute left in the first half, 40-22. The Bears (4-9) had a 9-0 run to get within 52-44, but the Matadors pushed the lead back to 18 at 72-54 and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Tiwian Kendley had 22 of his 29 points in the second half for Morgan State, which lost its seventh in a row. Stanley Davis added 13 points and Phillip Carr had 11.