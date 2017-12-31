Diego Costa eager to play for Atletico after long layoff

MADRID — Diego Costa says he's ready to play for Atletico Madrid after a long layoff following his exit from Chelsea.

The Brazilian-born striker was presented by Atletico on Sunday along with fellow winter reinforcement Victor "Vitolo" Machin.

"I have been waiting for this for a long time," Costa said. "I am tired of training, I want to play."

He will reunite with his former team and coach Diego Simeone. Costa's goals led Atletico to the Spanish league title and the final of the Champions League in 2014.