Iowa State caps turnaround season with rare bowl win

It might have been the most satisfying 8-5 season in the history of college football.

Iowa State, which had gone five years without reaching a bowl game and seven without a winning record, capped an exhilarating 2017 by beating No. 14 Memphis 21-20 on Saturday in the Liberty Bowl.

It was the fourth bowl win for the Cyclones (8-5), who reached as high as 14th in the rankings this fall while beating three ranked opponents for the first time — including two on the road.

"Why this win was special, it wasn't because we won a bowl game. It was because this team learned and grew. This team had multiple opportunities to quit, but this team's never done that," second-year coach Matt Campbell said Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this season: Iowa State found a keeper in Campbell — and then it found a way to keep him from leaving for a bigger school.

It was clear that Campbell had the Cyclones moving in the right direction from the moment he was hired as the nation's youngest Power 5 coach two years ago. But Iowa State went 3-9 in 2016, and it looked like the Cyclones would need everything go right in 2017 simply to reach a bowl game.

Instead, Iowa State put together one of the most surprising and memorable seasons the program had ever seen.

The Cyclones lost a heartbreaker to rival Iowa at home in September, and three weeks later scored seven points in a home loss to Texas that dropped them to 2-2. They then lost quarterback Jacob Park to a leave of absence that would ultimately be permanent ahead of a road game against No. 3 Oklahoma.

What looked like a certain blowout instead became the biggest win in school history, as unheralded backup Kyle Kempt threw three TD passes and rallied Iowa State from 14 down for a 38-31 victory.

A defence led by former quarterback Joel Lanning took over from there. The Cyclones allowed 20 points over the next three games and beat then-No. 4 TCU 14-7 to improve to 6-2.