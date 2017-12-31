Canisius hangs on to beat Iona 85-78

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jermaine Crumpton scored 24 points, Takal Molson added 21 and Malik Johnson, who didn't attempt a field goal, came up with a steal and two defensive rebounds in the final minute as Canisius beat Iona 85-78 on Sunday.

After scrambling for a rebound after an Iona miss, Johnson stole a pass on the Gaels' next possession and converted two free throws for an 81-76 lead with 28 seconds left. He followed with another rebound and tossed a behind-the-back pass to Isaiah Reese who scored in transition for a five-point lead with 16 seconds left. E.J. Crawford scored for Iona but Molson made a pair of free throws for the final margin. Reese finished with 18 points.

Canisius closed the first half on an 18-0 run to take a 43-29 lead but Iona rallied to take its only second-half lead 55-53 with 12 minutes left.

Crawford and Rickey McGill scored 21 points each for Iona (7-7, 1-1) with Deyshonee Much adding 14 points and 12 rebounds.