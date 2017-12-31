Woe and 16: Browns go winless after 28-24 loss to Steelers

"This part of the journey is over with," Jackson said. "The two years of this has been tough. But I think we're at the end of that road. I think our players know it. I think the organization knows it. I know our fans don't."

There were signs of progress, as there has been all season. Just not enough to produce something resembling consistently competent football. Kizer finished with 314 yards passing and two touchdowns to Rashard Higgins but also threw a fourth-quarter pick, his NFL-leading 22nd of the season.

While there were bouts of competency, including a pair of takeaways by the defence and long Kizer hookups to Higgins and Josh Gordon, the Browns simply could not get out of their own way. Twice in the first half they drew third-down defensive penalties that extended Pittsburgh drives. Three times in the fourth quarter they had the ball and a chance to go ahead.

The first two ended with turnovers, giving Cleveland an NFL-high 41 on the season. The third ended with Kizer somehow escaping pressure on fourth down at the Pittsburgh 27 only to have his pass clank off Coleman's hands and fall to the frozen turf, one last missed opportunity in a year filled with far too many.

"This is a tough scenario, a historic scenario but it will never be like this ever again," Gordon said. "What it's really going to take go through a full off-season and make sure it never happens again starts today."

While Jackson, who will jump in Lake Erie at some point in the near future to fulfil his vow the Browns wouldn't go 1-15 as they did in 2016, is expected back in 2018, another off-season filled with searching awaits. Jackson plans to be along for the ride.

"I don't think we're way, way off as many people think we are," Jackson said. "I think it's making right decisions, doing the right things, having trust in what we're doing, having people to do it day in and day out, and this thing will get turned. I truly believe that."

BACKUPS SHINE

The Steelers never trailed while beating their closest rivals for a seventh straight time. Landry Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught nine passes for 143 yards and a score. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown .

Pittsburgh sacked Kizer six times, boosting its season total to 56, a franchise record. Despite the victory, the Steelers will be the second seed in the AFC playoffs. New England clinched home-field advantage with a victory over the New York Jets.

UP NEXT

Browns: "With the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns select ..."

Steelers: Will enjoy a week off before hosting the divisional round the weekend of Jan. 13-14.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Will Graves, The Associated Press