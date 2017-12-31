Hernandez, Clark lead LIU Brooklyn past Mt. St. Mary's 71-57

NEW YORK — Joel Hernandez scored 21 points and Raiquan Clark got his second double-double of the season to lead LIU Brooklyn past Mount St. Mary's 71-57 on Sunday.

Clark finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Batts sank 4 of 5 from long range to add 13 points for LIU Brooklyn, which shot 56 per cent from the field, including 11 for 21 from 3-point range. Hernandez was 7 of 14 from the field, sank 5 of 6 from the free throw line and dished out five assists.

Brooklyn (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference) took the lead for good with an 8-0 burst early in the opening half that included 3-pointers from Batts and Hernandez to make it 15-7 with 14:09 still to play before intermission. The Blackbirds then took control three minutes later with a 10-0 run sparked by Jamall Robinson's 3-pointer to go up 28-14 and protected the margin the rest of the way.

Mount St. Mary's (6-9, 0-2) twice tied the game early in the first half but never led. Junior Robinson and Donald Carey led the Mountaineers with 12 points apiece.